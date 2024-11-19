Berry Global: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $148 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $516 million, or $4.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.26 billion.

Berry Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.60 per share.

Berry Global shares have fallen 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 5.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BERY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BERY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.