BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $71.7 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $555.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $544.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $246.5 million, or $1.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $2 billion.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.24 billion to $2.32 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $73.40, an increase of 62% in the last 12 months.

