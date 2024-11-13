Beazer: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $52.1…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $52.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.69.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $806.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $774.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.2 million, or $4.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.33 billion.

Beazer shares have declined slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.96, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BZH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BZH

