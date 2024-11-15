Beam Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.3 million,…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.24. A year ago, they were trading at $6.61.

