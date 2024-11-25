Bath & Body Works: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

Bath & Body Works expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.28 per share.

Bath & Body Works shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBWI

