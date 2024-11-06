Barrett: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $19.6…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $19.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of 74 cents.

The human resources management company posted revenue of $294.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.14 billion.

Barrett shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.37, an increase of 63% in the last 12 months.

