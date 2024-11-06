Bally’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation (BALY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $247.9 million in…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation (BALY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $247.9 million in its third quarter.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $5.10 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.99 per share.

The hotel casino operator posted revenue of $630 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $650.6 million.

Bally’s shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.62, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BALY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BALY

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.