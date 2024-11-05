Bain Capital Specialty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $33.1…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $33.1 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 53 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $72.5 million in the period.

Bain Capital Specialty shares have risen 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.44, a climb of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

