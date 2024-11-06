B2Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $633.8…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $633.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $448.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.18. A year ago, they were trading at $3.33.

