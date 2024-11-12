Axsome: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $64.6 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $64.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.34.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.38 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $104.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.7 million.

Axsome shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.

