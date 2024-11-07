Axon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $67…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $67 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $544.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $527.1 million.

Axon expects full-year revenue of $2.07 billion.

Axon shares have increased 81% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $466.88, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

