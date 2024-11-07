AxoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in…

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47 million.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $182 million to $186 million.

AxoGen shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

