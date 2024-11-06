Avista: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $18.5 million. The…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $18.5 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $393.7 million in the period.

Avista expects full-year earnings to be $2.26 to $2.46 per share.

Avista shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.