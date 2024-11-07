Aveanna: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.8 million in…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported a loss of $42.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $509 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $495.8 million.

Aveanna expects full-year revenue of $2 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $4.81. A year ago, they were trading at $1.48.

