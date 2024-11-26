Autodesk: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $275 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $275 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $2.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The design software company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Autodesk expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.10 to $2.16.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Autodesk expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.29 to $8.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.9 billion to $5.98 billion.

Autodesk shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 26%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $317.09, a climb of 57% in the last 12 months.

