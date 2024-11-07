Aurinia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.4…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $67.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.1 million.

Aurinia shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

