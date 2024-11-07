AudioEye: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, AudioEye said it expects revenue in the range of $9.7 million to $9.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $35.2 million to $35.3 million.

AudioEye shares have climbed fivefold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.14, increasing fivefold in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

