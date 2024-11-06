AudioCodes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.7 million.…

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lod, Israel-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period.

AudioCodes shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

