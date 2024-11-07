Atyr Pharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.3 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.10. A year ago, they were trading at $1.25.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATYR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATYR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.