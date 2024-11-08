Atmus Filtration: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $43.8…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $43.8 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The industrial filtration product company posted revenue of $403.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $409 million.

Atmus Filtration shares have increased 77% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

