Atmos: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $134 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.04 billion, or $6.83 per share.

Atmos expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.05 to $7.25 per share.

Atmos shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $138.88, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

