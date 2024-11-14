Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $16.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentford, Britain-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The owner of electric power assets posted revenue of $347.5 million in the period.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares have risen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.10, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

