Atlantic American: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $44.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.65. A year ago, they were trading at $1.54.

