Aterian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Monday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Summit, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The company posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Aterian said it expects revenue in the range of $22.5 million to $25.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.95. A year ago, they were trading at $3.85.

