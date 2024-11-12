Atara Biotherapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.93.

The drug developer posted revenue of $40.2 million in the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics shares have dropped 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.65, a climb of 81% in the last 12 months.

