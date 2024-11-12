Astrazeneca: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion. On…

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $13.57 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.04 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have decreased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.