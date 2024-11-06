Astec Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2 million…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The maker of equipment for building, paving and mining posted revenue of $291.4 million in the period.

Astec Industries shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASTE

