Assured Guaranty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $171 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $171 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $3.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.42 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $269 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $204 million.

Assured Guaranty shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $89.45, a climb of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.