Associated Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $23.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.09.

The asset manager posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

Associated Capital shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $36.32, an increase of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

