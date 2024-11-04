Aspen Technology: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Monday reported a loss of $60.5 million…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Monday reported a loss of $60.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $215.9 million in the period.

Aspen Technology expects full-year earnings to be $7.52 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.19 billion.

Aspen Technology shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $237.59, a climb of 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZPN

