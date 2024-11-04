Artesian Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 4:33 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $6.8 million.

The Newark, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share.

The water resource management company posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period.

Artesian Resources shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.13, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARTNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARTNA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

