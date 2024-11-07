ARL: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $17.5 million,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $17.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.08 per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

ARL shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.92, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.