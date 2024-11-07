Arcturus Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.9 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 70 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $41.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.2 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have declined 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.74, a fall of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

