Archrock Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $37.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $292.2 million in the period.

Archrock Inc. shares have climbed 53% since the beginning of the year.

