ArcBest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $100.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $4.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.64 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

ArcBest shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCB

