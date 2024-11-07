Arcadium: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.1 million. On a…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The supplier of performance lithium compounds posted revenue of $203.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.1 million.

Arcadium shares have fallen 70% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.38, a fall of 63% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALTM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.