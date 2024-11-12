Arcadia Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $1.18. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 87 cents per share.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

