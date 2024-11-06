Arc Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $241.1 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $241.1 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $682.8 million in the period.

Arc Resources shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.52, dropping slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AETUF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AETUF

