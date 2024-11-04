ARC Document Solutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Monday reported a third-quarter…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $65,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The provider of document services to businesses posted revenue of $74.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.37. A year ago, they were trading at $2.88.

