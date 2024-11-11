Aramark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $122.4 million. The…

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.42 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $262.5 million, or 99 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.4 billion.

Aramark shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.

