Aquestive Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Monday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.7 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $57 million to $60 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.16, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

