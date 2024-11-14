Aqua Metals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its third quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.91. A year ago, they were trading at $17.88.

