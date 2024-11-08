Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Apyx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Apyx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 7:14 AM

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Friday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.22. A year ago, they were trading at $2.55.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APYX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up