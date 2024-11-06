AppLovin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $434.4 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The mobile app technology company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

AppLovin shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $168.55, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

