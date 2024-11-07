Applied Optoelectronics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic products used by cable TV providers posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Applied Optoelectronics expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $94 million to $104 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics shares have declined slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.91, an increase of 81% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAOI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAOI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.