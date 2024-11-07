Appian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.1 million in…

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $154.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Appian said it expects revenue in the range of $163.5 million to $165.5 million.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 38 cents per share to a loss of 35 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $613 million to $615 million.

Appian shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

