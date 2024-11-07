Apartment Investment Management: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.9 million…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $53.2 million in the period.

Apartment Investment Management expects a full-year loss of 82 cents to 77 cents per share.

Apartment Investment Management shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 25%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.69, a climb of 36% in the last 12 months.

