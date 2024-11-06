APA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $223 million, after reporting…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $223 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.27 billion.

APA shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 24%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.73, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.