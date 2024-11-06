Ansys: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ansys Inc. (ANSS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $128.2 million. The…

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ansys Inc. (ANSS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $128.2 million.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $2.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The maker of engineering-simulation software posted revenue of $601.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $531.1 million.

Ansys shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $333.62, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

