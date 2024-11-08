ANI: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $24.2…

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $24.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $148.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144 million.

ANI expects full-year revenue in the range of $594 million to $602 million.

ANI shares have climbed almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 8.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.